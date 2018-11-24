Local 

Insurance policy via WhatsApp

Muscat: Al Ahlia Insurance Company now offers customers to buy or renew their policies via WhatsApp. Launched on the back of a vibrant new brand, this initiative reenergizes the core philosophy of empowering customers and keeping them ‘One Step Ahead’. Core to this initiative is a superior and enriched customer experience, raising the bar significantly in Oman’s insurance industry. Once a customer gets in touch via the WhatsApp number, they will be offered a wide range of products to suit their needs to choose from based on their requirements. When a customer completes their inquiry and receives the quote for their desired product, they can make their payment by using their debit card, credit card via IVR or a secure payment gateway.

