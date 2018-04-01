Innovation never ceases! This is the catch-phrase and the working principle behind TEKWEEN Technology, a dynamic Omani SME which was founded with the objective of delivering high quality information technology solutions and services.

The company brings a full range of experience and experts to each client engagement to help organisations navigate their specific business situation.

Its capabilities include, but not limited to: E-transformation and e-government, emerging technologies (i.e. blockchain, AI, data analytics, etc.), system design and architecture, strategic planning, change management, process re-engineering, and customized training and workshops.

“We strive to build strong lasting business relationships with our clients driven by our founding principles (Integrity, Innovation, and Inspiration). We offer services, products and solutions that enable our clients to achieve success,” says Faisal al Hajri, the Business Development Manager of TEKWEEN.

“We market our business using our website, social media, direct visits and by participating in exhibitions and trade shows.

Our customers select us because at TEKWEEN we combine our energy for work with our passion for technology and innovation to achieve our clients’ goals. We push ourselves to greater heights to deliver and maintain high standards in each and every aspect of our projects,” Al Hajri added.

True enough, the company’s clients include the Ministry of Housing, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and others.

But this success was preceded by a period of challenges when the company struggled to establish a good presence in the market and gain the trust of clients, he pointed out. “However, we were able to overcome those challenges through a combination of dedicated team work with great emphasis on quality and standards in everything we do,” said Al Hajri.

The company now plans to expand its consultancy services, and to engage in new research and development (R&D) projects in new emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI, IoT and data analytics. In addition, the company will be launching two new products and its current target for the launch is the upcoming COMEX 2018 this month.

Asked what he has for young entrepreneurs like him, he

said: “Have a clear plan and vision for the business and to stay focused.”

