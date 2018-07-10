Info Minister visits Media Centre

SALALAH, July 10 – Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, visited the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) venue on the first day of this season’s festival and expressed satisfaction over preparations and quality of entertainment programmes. He put emphasis on the fact that the Khareef season and the STF associated with it are important not only for Oman and Salalah, but for whole of the Gulf region, as a large number of tourists come here from the GCC countries during the season.

“We have this strong tourism prospects which need to be highlighted through all possible media channels,” the minister said.

The Information Minister also visited the Media Centre inside the festival enclosure and interacted with media representatives of different newspapers and news channels. He called upon the media representatives to spread awareness about Salalah and its natural attractions.

Kaushalendra Singh