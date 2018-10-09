Indonesia restricts foreign aid workers as death toll hits 2,010

PALU: The Indonesian government on Tuesday began restricting the movement of foreign aid workers as the death toll from last month’s earthquake and tsunami exceeded 2,000.

The number of bodies recovered after the September 28 disaster that hit Palu and areas in Central Sulawesi province rose to 2,010, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

Officials fear that hundreds, if not thousands, were still buried after their houses were swallowed by the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that turned the ground into liquid.

The agency urged foreign aid groups that deployed foreign workers “to retrieve their personnel immediately.”

“Foreign non-governmental organisations wishing to provide aid can do so through the Indonesian Red Cross, with the guidance of the related ministries/agencies or local partners,” the agency said in a message posted online.

The Foreign Ministry said the measure was intended to ensure smooth coordination.

“If not, we will be in a situation where the presence of foreign aid workers, who have good intentions, may hamper the rescue and recovery work carried out by the national team,” ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said.

A South African aid group, the Gift of the Givers, arrived with 27 search and rescue and medical specialists but they have spent the past three days in a hotel compound in Palu after being told not to leave the premises, Sky News television reported.

“It is very difficult to tell international teams arriving here, when you have already encountered massive costs, massive cargo and then say to international teams that they will be recalled,” team leader Ahmed Bham said. “It doesn’t make sense at all. If you need boxes moved or aid carried, just let us know. We will distribute it,” he said.

“We have good medicines with us, we have the stuff they need here.”

A magnitude-5.2 earthquake quake struck early on Tuesday, causing panic among survivors still traumatised by the disaster. In the village of Silae, several homes damaged by the earlier earthquakes collapsed, but no one was hurt, witnesses said.

“People panicked because the tremors were strong. Everyone gathered on the streets,” said Andika Dana, a resident of Silae.

Another resident, Mardiana Taha, said rumours circulating on the WhatsApp messaging app said there would be more earthquakes.

“Everyone is afraid. We’d better stay outside,” he said.

Shops, schools and government offices in the quake-hit region have begun reopening, as survivors tried to rebuild their lives.

Disaster management agency spokesman Sutopo said damage caused by the disaster was estimated at 10 trillion rupiah ($657 million).

He said most of 1,539 who died in Palu were killed by the tsunami.

The disaster agency, citing local officials, estimated that 5,000 people were unaccounted for and may have been buried in several villages where houses were swallowed by torrents of mud in a process called liquefaction.

The agency hopes to end the emergency response period and the search operation on Thursday.

“Whether this will be extended will depend on the local capability and capacity to care for the displaced and other people affected,” agency chief Willem Rampangilei said.

“We will evaluate and we’ll discuss this with the local government, because they are the ones who will decide whether it needs to be extended,” he added.

The head of Central Sulawesi social affairs department, Ridwan Mumu, said those villages would be turned into memorial parks, where monuments to remember the dead would be built.

“One thing is clear: there have been suggestions that there should be no settlements there,” he said.

“This is all for public good. We should not insist on continuing the search under the current circumstances,” he said, referring to concerns about disease. — dpa

Related