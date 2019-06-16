Indirect impact of Vayu felt in some wilayats

Muscat: The indirect effect of tropical storm Vayu was felt in some wilayats overlooking the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea with vast areas submerged by rising sea water.

Mohammed bin Hamood al Siyabi from the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre said that the rising waves caused by the tropical condition have coincided with the monthly high tide which occurs in the middle of the lunar month.

He added that the rise in seawater level began on the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman on Saturday with low-lying areas being flooded with seawater. The rise in seawater usually occurs for 20 minutes and then the water recedes. This phenomenon reoccurred at 9pm on Sunday and will continue until 10am on Monday.

The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre on Sunday announced that Vayu has been downgraded to a tropical storm with no direct effect on the Sultanate.

The Wilayat of Shinas experienced rise in sea level during the past two days not seen since cyclone Gonu hit the Sultanate in 2007. Fishermen in the wilayat have kept their boats in safe places as a precautionary measure.

The main road in Shea area in the Wilayat of Sur has been cut off due to rising sea waves as the wilayat experienced the phenomenon for the past two days. The seawater entered the houses in the Niyabat of Ras al Hadd. The Sur Municipality is making efforts to reopen the roads and clean up the debris.

In the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali the seawater intruded into the coastline causing damage to fishing boats and vehicles parked on the coastal area of the Arabian Sea.