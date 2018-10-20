Local Main 

Indigo announces new sector from Muscat

Muscat: The budget airline, Indigo, will start soon operations to the western Indian state of Ahmedabad from Muscat.

While timings are subject to regulatory approvals, from November 1, the flight from Muscat will leave at 1 pm to arrive in Ahmedabad at 4.50 pm local time.  On the Muscat-Ahmedabad sector, fares start from RO30. 35

The flight from Ahmedabad will leave at 8.30 am to arrive in Muscat at 9.30 pm local time. For this sector, fares start from RO26.50.

Currently, Indigo operates to Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Calicut from Muscat.

 

 

