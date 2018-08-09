Oman Air flight diverted as India’s Kochi airport stops arrivals

Muscat: As part of precautionary measure due to the flood, the arrivals at the Kochi Airport has been suspended temporarily since 1pm on Thursday. while departures are as per schedule, the airline authorities said in a statement.

According to airline website, Oman Air WY223 flight scheduled to arrive at Kochi at 2pm local time was diverted to the nearest airport at Thiruvanthapuram.

Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of Kerala for the past few days, leading to an inflow into the state’s reservoirs, the local media reported.

As per information available at Muscat airport Air India Express IX 442 left on time at 11.20am while Jet Airways’ 9W 533 (scheduled for 11.35am) faced delays to depart at 1pm.