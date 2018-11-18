Indian Thomas Kurian to head Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO: Former Oracle Corp product chief Thomas Kurian will replace Diane Greene as head of the cloud division at Alphabet Inc’s Google in the coming weeks, Greene announced in a blog post on Friday, after a tumultuous year for the business.

Greene said she had joined Google three years ago with plans to leave after two years and will move into investing and philanthropy in January. She will remain on Alphabet’s board.

Kurian, who spent 22 years at Oracle and had been a close confidante of its founder Larry Ellison, resigned in September after struggling to expand its cloud business. Greene has served as chief executive of Google Cloud; Kurian will be senior vice president for Google Cloud, a company spokesman said.

Google announced in February that the cloud division, which sells computing services, online data storage and productivity software such as email and spreadsheet tools, was generating more than $1 billion in quarterly revenue.

Steve Koenig, a financial analyst following Oracle for Wedbush Securities, said Kurian is better positioned at Google to drive business sales growth than at his former employer. — Reuters

