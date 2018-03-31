Indian scientist to attend book fest

MUSCAT, March 31:

S Nambi Narayanan, acclaimed Indian scientist, is expected to take part in the book fair to be held at the Indian Social Club auditorium from April 11 to 14.

Narayanan and his team at space agency ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), developed the Vikas engine which powered the PSLV launch of Chandrayan-1 (moon mission) in 2008. He will address an invited audience at the fair, titled ‘Bookfest 2018’ on April 12.

More than 50,000 titles will be showcased by Al Bhaj Books, premier distributor of books in Oman, in partnership with Indian Social Club Oman. The fair is being held under the auspices of Indian Embassy.

Books will be available in 12 different languages. They include fiction and non-fiction, academic, study guides, including grammar books, cookery, craft and colouring books and charts for all ages.

“The various regional language sections will help younger generation read books in their mother tongue and instill love for the language,” said Sathish Nambiar, Chairman of Indian Social Club.

“It will become an annual event that will promote the habit of reading among children and adults alike,” he added.

“Bookfest 2018 will be a good experience for visitors as they will get an opportunity to interact with rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan, besides other attractions that aim at spreading knowledge,” said P M Shoukathali, Managing Director of Al Bhaj Books.

The fair will see contests for children, including a quiz competition — Senior Quiz for classes 9,10, 11 and 12 and Junior Quiz for classes 5,6,7 and 8. Colouring and English poetry recitation competitions will also be held.

Entry is free. Registration for competitions can be done at the Indian Social Club reception on or before April 4.

Share on: WhatsApp