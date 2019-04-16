Indian Film Week commences tomorrow at Lunar Cinemas

MUSCAT, APR 16 – The Indian film aficionados in the capital city are in for a treat of cinemas of their favorite stars as the Indian Film Week is set to begin on April 18. The films will be screened at the three Lunar Cinemas’ branches in Al Muzn Mall at Al Hail, in Mars at Barka, and in Al Arimi complex at Qurm. The Embassy and Lunar Cinemas present ‘Indian Film Week’ will have Bollywood hit, Kalank, Madhura Raja, Mera Nam Shaji (Malayalam), Vellai Pookkal, Kanchana (Tamil), among other cinemas being previewed at these three theatres from April 18 to 25.

Movie buffs will also be in for fabulous prizes during the Film Week through a raffle draw, besides nourishing at live food courts during the event. “We are happy to have jointly agreed to preview some of the major films of India for the people who are keen to watch Indian flicks”, Marielle Shouaib, CEO of Lunar Cinemas, said. There will be lot of surprises for those who watch these films and experience the history of Indian cinema, he added. According to a statement from the organisers, besides Bollywood films, many regional language features will also be screened as part of Indian Film Week, and said preparations for the event are currently in the final touches.