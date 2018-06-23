Indian Embassy celebrates International Day of Yoga

MUSCAT: The yoga session organised on June 21 in Muscat by the Embassy of India to celebrate the 4th International Day of Yoga witnessed participation of about 5,000 people. This includes Omani citizens, members of Indian community, members of other expatriate communities, Diplomatic Corps and students.

It was held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Embassy was supported by the Government of Oman, represented by Mohammed Yousuf Qasim al Zarafi, Under-Secretary for Administration & Finance Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who joined the yoga session as chief guest.

Indian Social Club, Oman, and its 27 linguistic wings, Indian Schools in Muscat and 16 yoga organisations, including the Art of Living, extended their full support in motivating people from all walks of life and communities to join the session.

Almost all the yoga organisations, teachers, experts and enthusiasts from Muscat were present. Times FM, the media Partner, broadcast the celebration live. Other print and audio-visual media, based in Muscat, also covered the session.

A number of Indian enterprises contributed in making various logistical arrangements and provision of yoga mats and T-shirts.

The International Day of Yoga 2018 was also celebrated in other key cities such as Sur, Suhar and Salalah. The celebrations held were the culmination of a series of yoga sessions, workshops and seminars, which were organised in run-up to the 4th International Day of Yoga by various yoga organisations and Indian Schools in Oman in cooperation with the Embassy.

