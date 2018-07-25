Indian Ambassador bids farewell to Oman

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Wednesday Indramani Pandey, Ambassador of India, who completed his tenure in the Sultanate. The ambassador thanked His Majesty the Sultan, the government and the Omani people for their support and cooperation. Pandey wished good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty, and the Sultanate further progress and development under His Majesty’s wise leadership. HH Sayyid Asaad thanked the ambassador for the efforts he exerted to serve the good relations between the Sultanate and India, wishing him permanent success, and people of India progress and prosperity. The meeting was attended by Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister. — ONA

