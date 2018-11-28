India defers migrant registration

Muscat: The Government of India has deferred the implementation of the mandatory online registration for Indian employees travelling abroad.

According to a public notice posted on its website, the ministry of external affairs has said that the decision to make the registration mandatory has been kept in abeyance till further orders.

The decision is taken in view of representations by the NRI community raising concerns about the difficulties faced by them , the notice said.

Earlier the government has made registration on the portal ’emigrate’ compulsory for all Indians travelling on employment visas mandatory for 18 countries.

Apart from the Sultanate of Oman, the other ECR (Emigration Check Required) countries listed include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Thailand and Yemen.