Rimbo: The United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) urged warring parties in Yemen on Friday to improve the protection of civilians, as rival delegations were holding separate meetings with negotiators in Sweden.

Between August and October this year, nearly 1,500 civilian casualties were reported in Yemen, with an average of 123 civilian deaths and injuries every week during this period, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

“Each new day of the conflict inflicts more suffering on an already battered and exhausted civilian population. Given the heavy human cost, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, urges parties to the conflict in Yemen to improve the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said.

Sources in both delegations said that the talks are focusing on three aspects: the prisoner swap deal, opening corridors for humanitarian aid, and the handover of the city of Hodeida hand its vital port. — dpa