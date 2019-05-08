Impersonating policemen, a crime with imprisonment

MUSCAT, May 8 – The Royal Oman Police is making efforts to reduce and control crime in the country. Says Lieutenant Colonel Kahlan al Omairi, Director of Criminal Investigations in North Batinah Governorate, “One of the serious crimes is impersonating the policemen, a crime that the Omani Penal Code has not listed and has not given an independent criminal description. However, it is included in the first chapter of the fifth section of the Omani Penal Code under the name of (impersonation of jobs and attributes). Many jurists knew this crime as a person acting as a police officer and deliberately carrying out their work without having a regular status.

For example, when a person enters a place where everyone believes that he is a policeman and treats him on this basis and can commit a specific offence under this deceptive cover, which is undoubtedly a criminal conduct. He also tries to impersonate the police officers to get access to special benefits.

Al Omairi added that the legal penalty for this crime was stated in the Omani Penal Code issued by Royal Decree No 7/2018 in two articles.

The first Article (189) stipulates that “Anyone who impersonates a public employee character, shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than one month, and a fine of not less than 100 and not more than 500. The perpetrator shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and not exceeding three years and not a fine less than 500 and not more than RO 1,000 if he carries out the work of a public function without right.

Article 190 stipulates that: “He shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than 10 and not exceeding one year, and a fine not less than RO 100 and not more than RO 300 each Who has publicly and unlawfully worn a uniform of a public official or carried honorary insignia for the state or another state.

He clarified that some persons who have criminal tendencies can commit the crime because the policeman enjoys confidence of the public, and the law earned him some of the trusted duties. There some people resort to impersonating the character to cover some of their acts or to their crimes.

Al Omairi said that the real police officer, when performing any duties, will have full confidence and perform his duties according to the law and will not violate his duties.

However, it is allowed to ask any police officer to show his identification, especially when he is wearing civilian clothes. If he does not show his identity, the person must contact the police station on the hotline 9999 or go to the nearest police station.

