Illegal fishing practices blamed for fish deaths

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, March 25 –

The “illegal methods” employed by fishermen are to blame for the fish deaths in Seeb coastline, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has said. A large number of dead fish had been found on the shores. In a statement, the ministry said the fishermen on lookout for specific species of fish dump the “unwanted fish” caught by them on the shores.

Such practices, it has said, are contrary to the laws of fishing. It has issued regulations for the use of nets for fishing under ministerial decision No 245/2016. The ministry has urged all fishermen to refrain from wrongful and illegal practices and to preserve marine resources. The ministry said some reports linked the fish deaths to natural factors such as the red tide phenomenon or marine pollution.

