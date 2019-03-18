ICV agreement signed to support Shell’s Integrated Gas Project

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Chris Breeze, Shell Oman’s Country Chairman have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance In-Country Value for Shell’s Integrated Gas Project.

Aimed at creating more jobs and promoting a wide range of economic development and local outsourcing, the agreement will encourage new organisations of all sizes to leverage the investment opportunities and value chain within Shell’s Integrated Gas Project.

Commenting on this occasion, Qais al Yousef said, “This agreement is part of our strategic plans to embark on fruitful partnerships with all stakeholders to support the Sultanate’s sustainable development efforts. Our aim is to empower businesses by building their capacities and helping them leverage the available opportunities in the market in order to positively impact the national economy. We are confident this move will improve their production capabilities and help them develop their technology in order to qualify and compete in larger scale projects.”

Al Yousef added, “Our collaboration with Shell Development Oman will facilitate the transfer of the company’s extensive expertise in the Oil and Gas sector to small and medium enterprises. This agreement will also facilitate knowledge exchange between both parties opening a world of opportunities to support Shell’s integrated gas projects.”

“Creating a long-lasting positive impact for the communities in which we operate is a core principal that continues to carry us forward,” said Chris Breeze, Shell Oman’s Country Chairman.

“The collaboration with OCCI will help create jobs, open a breadth of opportunities for local contractors to grow their businesses sustainably and contribute to the Sultanate’s economic development and diversification. As we venture into new business developments, we at Shell Oman are committed to working towards generating employment and business opportunities for Omani companies, a key pillar of our In-Country Value agenda.”

Based on this agreement, Shell Development Oman (SDO) and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will jointly utilise various platforms to promote Shell’s Integrated Gas Projects. This will include an investor exhibition, promotional meetings, business leaders’ summits, trade shows and training courses to further enhance the participation of Omani companies in these strategic projects in the Sultanate.

