ICE recognition for SQU Civil Engineering

MUSCAT: The Civil Engineering degree programme offered by the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has been recognised by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE). Since ICE now formally recognises Civil Engineering degrees accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc (ABET), there will be several benefits to SQU Civil Engineering graduates and students. Students graduating from ABET-accredited programmes will no longer need to apply for an academic assessment to gain an ICE professional qualification.

This Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) is one of the world’s most respected professional engineering associations that was formed 200 years ago. This professional membership body provides remarkable support to around 90,000 civil engineer members. It also encourages its members to continue their professional development by providing a range of Civil Engineering knowledge resources such as publications and training courses. ICE members enjoy several benefits such as career development opportunities, uplift of professional status, and access to larger network of professionals and knowledge resources.

The ICE now recognises the Civil Engineering degree from SQU as “Fully satisfying the educational base for an Incorporated Engineer (IEng)”; and “Partially satisfying the educational base for a Chartered Engineer (CEng). A programme of Further Learning will be required to complete the educational base for CEng and guidance on this is communicated to students and graduates directly”. Moreover, ICE provides free of charge membership to the Civil Engineering students by registering. — ONA

Related