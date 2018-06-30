ICAI Muscat Chapter conducts AGM

MUSCAT, JUNE 30 – The Muscat Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted its 10th Annual General Meeting here recently. The out-going Chairperson, Aastha Rangan, provided an overview of the activities carried out and events conducted by the Chapter for its members during the year. She stated that the events included professional education events as well as family events for the members.

The ICAI Muscat Chapter is run by a Managing Committee of eight elected members. The Committee is elected once every three years and the new Committee takes over for the coming 3-year term. Eight valid nominations were received and these eight members were elected unopposed. The new committee later met and decided its office-bearers.

For the year 2018-19 the office bearers are G S Bhavani Prasad — Chairman; Shah Nawaz Khan — Vice Chairman; Ashwini Sawrikar — Secretary; and Ramanada Prabhu — Treasurer. The other committee members include Manish Jain, Ravi Deora, Sajeev Surendran and Sanil Varghese.

“The new managing committee is keen to start new initiatives for professional development of members as well as education of students who are willing to take up the Chartered Accountancy course,” the Muscat Chapter said in a press statement.

