Ibri, Saham lead after first leg of TT tourney

Muscat, March 2 – The Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) organised a junior and cadet tournament (first-leg) on March 1 and 2 at the indoor hall of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The two days tournament featured participation of five clubs including Ibri, Al Ittifaq, Saham, Seeb and Dhofar. Ibri club headed the cadet category (first leg) competitions with 20 points and registered wins against all the clubs including Al Ettifaq, Saham and Seeb. Saham club was positioned second with 15 points, while Al Ettifaq ended third with 10 points. Seeb came in fourth position with 5 points. In the junior level, Saham club are leading the (first leg) competitions as they reached to 20 points and won all the matches against Al Ittifaq, Dhofar and Seeb.

Al Ettifaq club came second with 15 points while Dhofar finished third with 10 points. Seeb came fifth with 5 points. The second leg matches will resume on August 29. OTTC, the organisers of the tournament, gave the clubs more opportunity to prepare better for second leg matches. Also, they worked to give opportunity for clubs to play more games through implementation of first and second leg system matches. The tournament were officiated by international umpires including Anwar Abdullah al Tamimi, Fahd al Abri, Ahmed al Mafarji and Ayman al Jahdhi while Khaid al Zaabi was the tournament manager.