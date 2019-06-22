Ibri Power Plant starts commercial operation

MUSCAT, JUNE 22 – Al Dhahirah Power Generating Company (AGC) — the developer of the biggest power plant in Al Dhahirah Governorate — has kicked off the commercial operations of its Ibri Power Plant on May 10, 2019. Eng Ali Mohammed al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Al Dhahirah Power Generating Company (AGC), said that the 1509MW Independent Power Plant (IPP) is “the third largest plant in Oman with total investment amounting to RO 384 million by local and international investors”. AGC represents a consortium of Mitsui & Co Ltd holding 50.1 per cent of the shares, ACWA Power and Dhofar International Development & Investment Holding Company (DIDIC) with 44.9 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

Al Raisi affirmed AGC’s commitment to be part of the economic growth, building national capacity and supporting the sector’s efforts to continue securing quality jobs for Omanis. “We are proud to have welcomed 19 members of Al Ghubrah Power Plant, which will be decommissioned this year”. He added that the management team of the operation & maintenance company of Ibri IPP is nearly 72 per cent Omanised, and they work under a 100 per cent Omani management and supervision team. “Thus the first power plant in the Sultanate of Oman to commence operations with such a high Omanisation from the first day”, Al Raisi said.

He stressed that the company has been keen to enhance the economic returns of the project, and engaging the local community by awarding a number of contracts to local companies. As well as supporting schools in the governorate with advanced educational means and providing support to charitable organisations. AGC’s CEO said that the total contracts awarded to local companies amounted to more than RO 70 million through procurement contracts, logistics’ services, or technical services equivalent to 23 per cent of the project’s total investments.

The plant operates according to the latest international technologies and standards to increase the efficiency of operation and production and reduce costs. The plant is operated by natural gas and a combined cycle system resulting in generating electricity at a competitive price. Ibri IPP’s capacity is already been connected into the national electricity transmission grid; to meet the increasing demand for power. In May, Ibri IPP supplied the national grid with 729,802 MWh to the national grid, to support Oman’s efforts for economic and social growth.

On this occasion of, Ali Mohammed al Raisi recognised the support AGC received by: Ministry of Oil and Gas (MOG), Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA), Public Authority for Water (Diam), Authority for Electricity Regulatory (AER), Oman Power and Procurement Co (OPWP), Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), and Oman Gas Company (OGC) to be able to complete the project on time to meet the nation’s demand for electricity.

Related