Ibri college holds graduation Ceremony

Ibri: Ibri College of Applied Sciences (ICAS) celebrated the graduation of students of applied disciplines for the academic year 2018 on Monday. Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, handed over awards to toppers and certificates to graduates. Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, and Shaikh Saif bin Hemyar Al Malik al Shuhi, Governor of Al Dhahirah, were present. The total number of graduates in this year was 224 students, of which 197 were bachelor graduates and 27 diploma graduates, in six disciplines: Digital Design, Graphic Design, IT Security, Software Development, Networks and Data Management. — ONA

Related