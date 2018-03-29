‘I was longing to return home all these years’

ISLAMABAD: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Thursday vowed to continue her campaign for girls’ education in Pakistan as she became overwhelmed by emotion during her first visit to her home county since being shot by the Taliban in 2012.

Yousafzai, now 20, arrived in the capital, Islamabad, from Britain overnight with her parents and was received by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at his office.

Yousafzai said that she always wanted to return to Pakistan. Tears started rolling down her cheeks when she recalled how she would dream of walking in the streets of her home country.

“I have been longing to return to my country for all these years,” a tearful Yousafzai said at the reception Abbasi hosted in her honour.

Abbasi said he was happy to welcome back “Pakistan’s daughter.”

“You are the strongest of Pakistani voices against extremism,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp