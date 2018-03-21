Humane judgement protects rights of individuals

In what is seen as a major development, an administrative court of the Sultanate passed a historical judgement binding the authorities concerned to provide privacy to prisoner husbands when they meet their wives or vice-versa during their jail term. This is a first such judgement in the history of Omani judicial system.

The judgement highlights the humane image of this country and its system and how the basic rules and regulations of the country take care of the rights of every individual.

This shows the strength of the Omani judicial system and the role it plays in protecting rights of the people in this blessed land in the glorious era of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

This is the noble leadership of His Majesty the Sultan which has laid the foundation for the judicial system, which takes care of the interest of citizens and those who live in this land.

The judicial practices are such that they do not ignore the rights of the people. These are the values on which the institutions of the state are based. The laws guarantee the rights of all types for all human beings without any exception.

The judgement, which was passed recently, is one of the major achievements of the administrative court in its march towards upholding human rights regardless of the crimes committed by any person.

Whatever the crime, there will be a just and befitting punishment. But during the course of trial, it will always be considered he remains a human being with dignity and his human rights guaranteed by law.

The judgement takes care of the larger interest of prisons by making it mandatory to provide proper facilities that will help in doing away with the negative effects of husbands living away from their wives and vice-versa.

This long gap between husband and wife has a lot of implications for society. The court has rightly tried to avoid such a situation.

The court ruling will contribute to enhancing the meaning of affection and mercy referred to in the Holy Quran as the sacred link in married life. This will also prompt a prisoner to reflect on what he has done leading to the place where he is living.

He would surely think about his deeds, introspect and repent. This may inspire him to review all his previous steps and correct himself.

Perhaps such humanitarian court rulings are a step in the right direction in preparation for their integration into society as rational and genuine people.

At the end, correction and straightening of a human act is the ultimate goal that we are interested in. A prisoner has every possibility of being reformed and corrected. Such humane orders, like giving private space for prisoner husbands to be with their wives, are major steps in the direction of reforming the jail inmates.

There is no doubt the verdict will be welcomed and appreciated by prisoners. It will be highly appreciated as a positive step by the administrative court of justice.

The step is expected to inspire prisoners to return, get integrated into society and become law-abiding, productive and righteous citizens.

The administrative court will always remain a source of inspiration and a symbol of Omani pride in the area of establishing justice, giving rights or restoring it to the people.

The humane colour of the court has come forward more prominently in this judgement. In the history of the justice system of Oman, this judgement will also be written in golden letters.

We wish that the objective of this judgement is achieved in the best interest of society and the country in general.

