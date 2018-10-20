Huawei Mate series with world’s first 7nm AI chip launched

Chinese technology giant Huawei unveiled its flagship Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X and Porsche Design Mate 20RS smartphones at an event at ExCel — the largest conference venue in London.

These are the first devices from Huawei’s stable to be powered by the world’s first 5G-ready 7nm (nanometre) chipset Kirin 980, equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Huawei Mate 20 with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration would be available for 799 euros (roughly Rs 67,800) and Huawei Mate 20 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration would cost 849 euros (Rs 72,000, approximately). Both devices went on sale on Tuesday.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Huawei Mate 20X would be available for 899 euros (Rs 76,200, approximately) from October 26.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20RS (8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant) would cost 1,695 euros (Rs 143,800, roughly) and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM variant for 2,095 euros or approximately Rs 177,000 from November 16.

The smartphones come with cutting-edge innovations including the revolutionary dual Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Leica triple camera with Leica ultra-wide angle lens and Huawei’s custom SuperCharge technology with high-speed 40W charging. “Huawei Mate 20 Series is designed to be the best ‘mate’ of consumers, accompanying them to enjoy a richer life with their higher intelligence”, Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group, told reporters.

The new smartphones are available in 6.53-inch, 6.39-inch and 7.2-inch display sizes.

Related