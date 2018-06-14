Muscat: The FIFA World Cup 2018 kicks off today, in Russia — with 32 teams from around the globe competing for a soccer championship.

If you are a football freak and for some reason, you don’t have access to live TV, don’t need to worry. We are in the age of internet and there are plenty of websites and apps livestreaming 2018 World Cup matches in HD for free— and yes, it’s pretty easy to watch soccer online for free.

Most live-streaming TV services will also let you watch the World Cup online. Services including Hulu Live, Fubo TV, DirecTV Now, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all have packages available with some or all of the channels broadcasting 2018 World Cup matches.

In the U.S., FoxSports has the exclusive broadcast rights. They will also be providing live streaming through their official website and mobile apps. In UK, BBC and ITV has the live coverage rights.

You can also visit the SonyLIV website to watch matches almost live (there will be a five minutes delay) updates on the journey to the World Cup.

To watch FoxSports and BBC from Middle East, you need to activate VPN.

Download and activate any VPN app (For desktop, use browser add-on VPN) Connect to a VPN server in any of the countries showing world cup live for free. For example, connect to a UK server. Once connected to UK VPN server, just visit tvplayer.com where you can watch BBC and ITV official live streams for free (no registration or payment required). Or simply open BBC iplayer or ITV player through official website/app in your PC or mobile and you will have uninterrupted official streams.

Share with your friends.