Housing plot allotments grow by 32 per cent

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing has allotted 17,447 plots across the country in the first five months of 2018, up by 32 per cent over the same period of last year.

With a phenomenal growth in allotment of plots, the housing sector is expected to prop up in the coming months.

Among various governorates, residential housing plot allotments in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah rose by 18.1 per cent to 3,794 during January till May, 2018, compared to merely 3,213 residential plot allotments in the same period of 2017, according the monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Housing plot allotments in the governorates of Muscat and Dhofar increased by 14.7 per cent and 1,104.2 per cent to 1,377 and 867 plots, respectively, during the five-month period of 2018.

In addition, plot allotments rose by 150 per cent and 103.1 per cent to 1,400 plots and 2,781 plots in the governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah, respectively.

The Governorate of Al Dhahirah witnessed a 688.9-per cent growth in plot allotments at 3,211 plots, while in the Governorate of Al Wusta it declined by 48.3 per cent to 424 plots, shows NCSI report.

Further, plot allotments in the Governorate of North Al Batinah rose by 144.3 per cent to 513 plots, while it declined by 28.4 per cent in the Governorate of South Al Batinah at 3,003 plots during the five-month period.

Residential plot allotments were down by 78.90 per cent in the Governorate of Al Buraimi (68 plots), whereas it fell by 99.1 per cent in the Governorate of Musandam (8). The Ministry of Housing has allotted 30,995 housing plots in 2017. — ONA

