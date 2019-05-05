Housing Minister inks 7 usufruct agreement to establish service stations

Muscat: Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing on Sunday signed seven agreements to establish integrated service stations (fuel filling stations) on Al Batinah Expressway and Adam-Thumrait Road within the long-term usufruct system for companies winning public tenders for providing basic services for road users and stimulate economic activities between governorates.

Each of the new stations be built on an area of 30 thousand square metres each in the Wilayats of Al Suwaiq, Saham, Liwa, Haima and Maqshan providing basic services under Musafir logo. They include a fuel station, a commercial service center, maintenance center, car service, hotel restrooms and park, mosque, public parking and other services that meet the needs of road users. –ONA