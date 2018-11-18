Hotel revenue grows by 5.9 per cent to RO 143 million

Muscat: The total revenue of Omani hotels in three- to-five-star category rose by 5.9 per cent to RO 143.1 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to RO 135.1 million for the same period last year. Hotel occupancy rates also increased by 2 per cent to reach 55.7 per cent during January-September 2018 against 54.6 per cent for the same period of 2017, according to NCSI statistics. However, the total number of guests in hotels in the nine-month period of 2018 declined by 6.8 per cent to 1,042,468 from 1,118,021 for the same period of 2017. Europeans constituted the maximum number of guests at 342,762, but fell by 13.4 per cent compared to the same nine-month period of 2017. — ONA

Related