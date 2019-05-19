Hotel occupancy reaches nearly 90 per cent

MUSCAT, MAY 19 – On the back of a huge turnout of international tourists, the occupancy level in hotels and other facilities in the Sultanate witnessed significant rise during this winter season. Along with the increase in the number of tourists during the season, hotel establishments also expanded to meet the rising demand for tourist accommodations. According to figures from the Ministry of Tourism, occupancy level in the hotels varied between 75 per cent to 90 per cent during the season, which begins in October and continues till the end of April, every year.

Saleh bin Ali al Khalifi, Director of Promotions in the Ministry of Tourism, said that the rise in the tourist number received a boost thanks to the introduction of new visa on arrival facilities for certain nationalities as well as opening of the new Muscat International Airport.

“The efforts made by the Ministry of Tourism to promote the Sultanate in various tourism markets of the world, as well as the roles played by its foreign offices in promoting the tourist elements of which the Sultanate boasts of, have also helped in the increase in the number of visitors”, he said.

Al Khalifi said that the moderate weather of the Sultanate between October and April every year is an important attraction to tourists from all over the world.

“They come here to enjoy moderate temperatures in various governorates of the country”, he said.

He said that the jump in the hotel booking was thanks to the presence of internationally acclaimed brands and their relations with the companies which organise tours.

The high level services in new tourist facilities, hotels, apartments and other such establishments help in boosting the level of their attraction for visitors and tourists. The guests find these facilities and establishments highly comfortable and they enter into their unforgettable memories, he said.

According to Al Khalifi, the private sector has been making concerted efforts to increase investments in the tourism sector, particularly in hotel facilities, to keep pace with the increase in demand in some of the governorates.

“The participation of some hotel establishments and companies in the promotional work at the international tourist exhibitions and tours organised by the Ministry of Tourism in many countries of the world are also helping in the increase of flow of tourists to the Sultanate”, he said.

These efforts have been essential for the promotion campaign being run by the ministry in the Sultanate and abroad, he added.

In general, the winter season of Oman is known for various tourist activities which are organised in the moderate atmosphere. Tourists can attend a number of these activities, social and cultural events, as well as horse and camel races which draw their attention.

They can also participate in sports and entertainment activities and explore Omani culture and its age old traditions through enjoyable and interesting means. These events and activities are held throughout the year and in various governorates of Oman.

