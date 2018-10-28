Hospitals see rush of patients with severe flu

MUSCAT, Oct 28 – A high incidence of flu cases is being reported from across the city as a result of summer-to-winter transition and bad weather conditions. Reports from most hospitals and primary health centres indicate a spike in the number of patients with symptoms of high to moderate grade fever, cold, cough, vomiting, body ache and general fatigue. “Every third patient is suffering from flu. Even there are cases of the entire family taking treatment,” said Dr Shashiraj Easwarappa, internal medicine specialist at a private hospital.

He said the number of patients with flu symptoms has seen an increase of almost 30-40 per cent in the last couple of weeks.

“A higher number of patients than usual is requiring admissions. Many of the patients come with severe infection. They have to be admitted. Very often, we have to use our ICU for accommodating them due to shortage of rooms and beds,” Dr Shashiraj said.

Seasonal flu is a disease caused by influenza viruses, which mainly affects the respiratory system, specifically the nose and the pharynx.

A doctor at a government-run primary health centre here said most of the patients he receives are either children or people in the upper age group. “On an average day, we are receiving between 15 and 20 cases of viral flu,” he said.

According to health experts, the rapid change in temperatures is to blame for the sharp increase in flu cases. Dr A Basheer, senior critical care specialist, said the change in weather from winter to summer is the period that witnesses a surge in seasonal sicknesses like flu.

“We treat a large number of people with flu symptoms. The best way to deal with the problem is immunisation,” said Dr Basheer.

It is advisable to get vaccinated to prevent flu right in the beginning of September. An influenza vaccine gives up to 70 per cent cover against contracting any such virus, he said.

“Anti-viral vaccine is one of the most effective medical interventions for the prevention of vaccine-targeted diseases,” he said. According to Dr Basheer, one of the most important things one can do is to take rest if caught by the virus. “Taking a break from your work place and giving the body a chance to fight off the infection can help boost your immune system,” he said. “I would advise people who are ill to stay at home to prevent the spread of virus. Flu is highly contagious,” he warned.

He said that flu viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk.

“Droplets of flu cough, sneeze or talk can land in the mouths or noses of others nearby. This can lead to spread of the virus,” he said.

SAMUEL KUTTY