SHALEEM: The new building of Shaleem Hospital was inaugurated on Thursday by Dr Darwish bin Saif al Maharbi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health. The new building, funded by Oman Oil Company with a total cost of RO 1,238,000, includes patient examination clinics, laboratory services, radiology and pharmacy, as well as immunisation and maternity services and a delivery room. It also includes in-patient sections, and accident and emergency unit.

