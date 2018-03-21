Holy Quran competition opens in Bausher

MUSCAT: The thirteenth edition of the Holy Quran Competition ‘Recite and Rise’ was inaugurated on Wednesday in the Wilayat of Bausher under the patronage of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki bin Mahmoud al Said and attended by a number of members of Majlis Ash’shura and Shaikhs.

The inauguration ceremony began with a speech delivered by Mohammed bin Salim al Busaidy, member of Majlis Ash’shura, representative of the Wilayat of Bausher, in which he said: “It is nice to meet for the Holy Quran and to encourage its reciters and those interested in it. It is gratifying to see the sponsorship of governmental and private institutions for this purpose. Without this care, we would not celebrate the thirteenth anniversary of the establishment of a competition which has reached an advanced stage. The theme since last year was ‘With you Giving blossoms and Gives Fruits.’

The sponsor of the ceremony inaugurated the competition. A presentation was screened on the competition site and the new e-registration, in addition to the most important activities of the competition presented by Hamad bin Abdullah al Hosni, Supervisor General of the competition. — ONA

