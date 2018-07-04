HNA chairman dies after fall during trip to France

BEIJING: China’s HNA Group said on Wednesday that Wang Jian, a chairman and co-founder, died during a business trip in France on July 3 after a serious injury caused by a fall. HNA, one of China’s most acquisitive conglomerates which has been selling assets to slash debt, said that Wang, 57, suffered a fall in Provence and received medical treatment but did not recover. A police source in France said Wang had died after a 10 meter fall off a wall while trying to take photographs in the village of Bonnieux, near Avignon. “He tried to climb a low wall to see the view and take pictures,” the source said. After failing a first time, Wang took a run up. “He fell over the top and dropped 10 metres.”

