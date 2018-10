• Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday received the credentials of Dr Ahmed bin Salim Ba Omar as the Sultanate’s non-resident ambassador to Romania. The ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the president and the friendly Romanian people. The president of Romania asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty and the Omani people. He welcomed the Sultanate’s ambassador wishing him success in performing his duties hoping that the Omani-Romanian relations see further progress and development.

• Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad received Shaikh Al Abbas bin Ibrahim al Harthi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Malaysia, in his office on Saturday. The Sultanate’s ambassador to Malaysia conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the Malaysian prime minister. They exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed bilateral relations and existing cooperation between the Sultanate and Malaysia. — ONA