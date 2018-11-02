HMS Dragon hosts defence chiefs

The Royal Navy of UK’s HMS Dragon hosted a working lunch in honour of defence chiefs and top commanders of GCC States, Egypt and Jordan who are in the Sultanate to attend the conclusion of UK-Oman joint war exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3). The working lunch was attended by Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Staff of the British Defence Forces, Lt General Hamad Mohammed Thani al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces, Major General Sheikh Ali bin Rashid al Khalifa, Assistant Chief of Staff of the Defence Force of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lt General Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Lt General Ghanem bin Shaheen al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Qatar, Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled al Khader, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Kuwait, and General Nassar Saeed Mohammed al Athamna, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Defence Resources of Jordan.

This meeting discussed regional matters, improvement of defence systems and common challenges in maritime security. The meeting marks the beginning of a large-scale defence partnership between the British Defence Forces and countries in the middle east.

