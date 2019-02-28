HM the Sultan receives written message from Mauritanian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said received a written message from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The message was received by Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan when he received in his office today Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Envoy of the Mauritanian President.

The Mauritanian Minister conveyed greetings of the Mauritanian President to His Majesty the Sultan, along with his best wishes of permanent health, wellbeing and a long life to the country’s Monarch, and the Omani people further progress.

On his turn, Sayyid Asaad asked the guest to convey greetings of His Majesty the Sultan along with His Majesty’s best wishes of wellbeing, happiness and permanent success to the Mauritanian President, and the Mauritanian brotherly people further progress and growth.

The meeting was attended by Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, the Secretary-General and the two Advisors at Sayyid Asaad’s Office and Mohamed Mahmoud Bih, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Sultanate. –ONA