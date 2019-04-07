HM the Sultan greetings to Emir of Qatar conveyed by Majlis AShura Chairman

Doha: Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received in Doha today Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis A’Shura on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at its Hundred and Twentieth Session and its associated meetings.

The Chairman of Majlis A’Shura conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to the Emir of the State of Qatar and his sincere wishes of good health and the brotherly Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

On his part, the Emir of the State of Qatar, requested the Chairman of the State Council to convey his greetings to His Majesty the Sultan with best wishes of good health and wellbeing and the Omani People further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by the Secretary General of Majlis A’Shura, the Secretary General of the State Council and the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar. –ONA