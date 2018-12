Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said conferred the Royal Commendation Order (first class) on Majid Mohammed Majid Al Futtaim.

The order was handed over by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court when he received him in his office today, in the presence of Ahmed bin Nassir al Mahrazi, Minister of Tourism. –ONA