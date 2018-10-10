HM thanked by Pakistan PM

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of him being sworn-in as a new Prime Minister. In his cable, the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s greetings and best wishes. He stressed his keenness to enhance the good bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas to serve interests of the two friendly peoples, wishing His Majesty good health and well-being, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

