Local 

HM thanked by Iraqi President

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Barham Ahmed Salih of the Republic of Iraq, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable to him on the occasion of being elected as president of the republic. In his cable, President Salih expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s generous feelings. He affirmed his keenness to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries in a manner that achieves aspirations of the brotherly Omani and Iraqi peoples.

You May Also Like

Standards Day marked with slogan ‘Standards Make Cities Smarter’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Standards Day marked with slogan ‘Standards Make Cities Smarter’

Students lab to feature in waste management expo

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Students lab to feature in waste management expo

Rain relief efforts draw praise

Fahad Al Ghadani Comments Off on Rain relief efforts draw praise