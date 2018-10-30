HM thanked by Iraqi President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Barham Ahmed Salih of the Republic of Iraq, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable to him on the occasion of being elected as president of the republic. In his cable, President Salih expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s generous feelings. He affirmed his keenness to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries in a manner that achieves aspirations of the brotherly Omani and Iraqi peoples.

