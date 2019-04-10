HM thanked by GCC Council of Youth and Sport Ministers
Participants at the 32nd meeting of the GCC Council of Youth and Sport Ministers sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The participants expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them during the meeting. They also valued His Majesty’s generous and constant care along with the GCC leaders to activate the joint sport and youth work and upgrading such work
to the level of ambitions.