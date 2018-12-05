HM sends cables to Kuwait, Finland

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Shaikha Bazza Mohammed Al Ali Al Malik al Sabah. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Shaikh Sabah, praying to the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and grant her family patience. His Majesty sent a cable of greetings to President Sauli Niinisto of Finland on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes

to President Niinisto.