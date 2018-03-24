HM sends cables to Kuwait and Greece

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Ahmad Nasser. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences to the Emir of Kuwait, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed’s soul in peace. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, President of Greece, on the occasion of the National Day of his country.

