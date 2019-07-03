HM receives thanks cables from Qatar and Jordan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the anniversary of his assumption of power in the sisterly State of Qatar. In his cable, Shaikh Tamim expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s congratulations and best wishes, wishing His Majesty the Sultan good health and well-being, the Omani people further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty and the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples further growth.

His Majesty the Sultan has also received a cable of thanks from King Abdallah II bin al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the anniversary of his accession to the throne. In his cable, King Abdallah II expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s fraternal feelings that embody the deep and strong relations binding the two brotherly countries. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty the Sultan and grant him good health, well-being and success to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the Omani people under the wise leadership of His Majesty. — ONA