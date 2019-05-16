HM receives thanks cable from Widodo

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on victims of the flash floods and landslides that hit Papua Province.

In his cable, President Widodo expressed, on behalf of the government and the friendly Indonesian people, his utmost thanks and deep appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and generous feelings. — ONA

