HM receives Saudi message

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The message is related to the good bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them. The message was received by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of the Royal Court, when he received in his office on Thursday Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

