HM receives greetings from senior state officials

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received greetings from Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day. In his cable, the inspector general of police and customs said: “Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is a great honour to me and on behalf of all affiliates of Royal Oman Police (ROP) to extend our greetings to Your Majesty on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day along with our prayers to Allah the Almighty that Your Majesty enjoys good health and well-being and our country and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.



“Your Majesty, ROP personnel while celebrating the National Day feel the heavy responsibility that they are shouldering which prompt them to work diligently and enthusiastically to protect the security of Oman and to safeguard the bounties bestowed by Allah the Almighty on the Omani people.”

In his greetings, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, said: “The Sultanate is presently marking the Glorious National Day anniversary as the country placed itself on the height of glory and prosperity. While the national celebrates this auspicious occasion, it’s an honour to me and all affiliates of your gallant armed forces and the Ministry of Defence to express our greetings to Your Majesty on this blessed day praying to Allah the Almighty to protect Your Majesty and grant you success.

“Your Majesty, the National Day celebrations renew in our minds how the inspired leader has managed, by a strong insight and balanced policy, to lead the Renaissance based on the principles of peace and development leading his people to live a dignified life on the soil of this dear country.

“Your Majesty, the armed forces while celebrating the National Day reaffirms its role in protecting the nation’s comprehensive development and achievements. The national exercise Al Shumookh 2 and the joint exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3, have reflected the high level of training of the armed forces in protecting the dear nation and its achievements.

“Your Majesty, your courageous armed forces and the affiliates of the Ministry of Defence renew the pledge of allegiance and loyalty to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate His blessings on Your Majesty and grant you success. May this occasion return while Your Majesty enjoys good health and well-being.”

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received greetings from Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day. “It’s an honour to me on behalf of the members and employees of Majlis Ash’shura to express our sincere greetings and best wishes to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to protect Your Majesty and grant you good health and long life.”

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of greetings from Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day. “On the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day it is a great honour to me on behalf of the members and employees of the State Council to express our sincere wishes and greetings to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to return this occasion while you enjoy good health and the Omani people further progress and prosperity under your wise leadership.

“Your Majesty, the anniversary of the National Day has been ingrained in your people’s minds through the years as a symbol of prosperity, development and well-being. The National Day, being an opportunity to celebrate the development achievements which took place in the Sultanate, provides a motivation to exert more effort to preserve the achievements for the next generations to enjoy the fruits of the Blessed Renaissance.

“We pray to Allah the Almighty to protect Your Majesty and grant you success and to perpetuate His bounties on the Omani people.”— ONA