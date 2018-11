His Majesty Sultan Qaboos conferred Al Nu’man Order (First Class) on Fahad bin Hajar al Mutairi, outgoing Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Sultanate, in appreciation of his good efforts in serving the good relations between the two brotherly countries. The order was handed over to the ambassador by HH Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said when he received the ambassador at his office in Muscat on Sunday. — ONA

