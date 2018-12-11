HM hosts dinner on Armed Forces Day

MANAH: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, hosted a dinner at Hisn Al Shumoukh in the Wilayat of Manah in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day. The dinner was attended by a number of their excellencies, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and Royal Oman Police (ROP), as well as senior military and civil officers.

The ceremony comes in honour by His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for his armed forces in all its brigades, formations, units and personnel on this glorious day for their great national role and their dedication in performing the sacred duty to defend the homeland, protect its land, sea and space and to remain vigilant to ensure its security and stability, as well as maintaining its capabilities and achievements, which led — thanks be to Allah — Oman in His Majesty’s blessing era and his wise leadership secured and safe, where harmony, peace and security prevail.

Meanwhile, His Majesty has received a cable of congratulations from Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

In his cable, Sayyid Badr said: “December 11 is a day when this nation will look forward to the honour and glory in the prosperity of a Sultan, to whom dignity and prestige were his subjects, a glorious day in which Your Majesty’s armed forces and all the employees of the Ministry of Defence celebrate, to renew the flame of peace and security and the comprehensive start of the building and development

of Oman.”

He added: “On this solemn occasion, it gives me, your valiant armed forces and all the employees of the Ministry of Defence the honour to convey to Your Majesty the sincerest congratulations and best wishes, praying to the Almighty Allah to bestow on Your Majesty and our beloved country the blessings of peace and security and to preserve you as leader and Sultan of this dear homeland.”

Sayyid Badr also said in his cable: “The celebration of the day of Your Majesty’s armed forces is a translation of the content of its message of peace which is pursued by these forces, and the endeavour to push forward the wheel of development. It is an honest expression of what they have achieved in the blessed march of civilisational achievements and real gains led by a steady pace to the bright and glorious future.”

He also said in his cable that naming December 11 by Your Majesty as the Armed Forces Day is a great honour to them, it is the memory of auspicious day of the history of Oman, which embodies cohesion between the enlightened and inspirational leader and his people who follow the path of glory and honour, thus getting this historical event recorded, reflects the ability of the people of Oman to overcome the difficulties and challenges and to walk with confidence towards the prospects of a happy future for the sake of the rise of Oman and its might.

He added, “Your armed forces and all the employees of the Ministry of Defence are living this outstanding day to express with loyalty and sincerity their thanks and gratitude to Your Majesty for your continued care and attention, pledging with more will and determination to overcome the challenges and to work with sincerity and dedication for the sake of Oman, to build honouring present and to prepare for prosperous future.

“The armed forces of Your Majesty are always available, obedient to your wise guidance, praying to the Almighty Allah to keep you a leader and a Sultan with His blessings.”

Sayyid Badr wished His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, good health, well-being and long life, and armed forces strength, prosperity and victory. — ONA